4B volleyball: Shepherd sweeps Columbus, claims first district title in 31 years

SHEPHERD — With a sweep of Columbus on Friday, Shepherd captured the District 4B volleyball championship.

The Fillies, coached by former Roundup and Montana State standout Kamber Kelly, earned the title with a 25-15, 25-19, 25-22 victory over Columbus. Kelly told MTN Sports it is Shepherd's first district crown since 1993.

Shepherd went 3-0 at the tournament and didn't lose a set. The Fillies swept Red Lodge on Thursday and also Columbus earlier Friday in the undefeated semifinal.

Shepherd, Columbus and Red Lodge all moved on to next week's Southern B divisional. For highlights of Friday's title match, see the video player above.

