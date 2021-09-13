2021 high school volleyball standings that have been submitted to MontanaSports.com are below. Standings can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

Eastern AA

(Updated Sept. 13)



Conf. Overall Great Falls CMR 2-0 8-0 Billings West 2-0 7-0 Bozeman High 1-1 7-1 Belgrade 1-1 4-2 Billings Skyview 1-1 4-3 Bozeman Gallatin 1-1 4-4 Billings Senior 0-2 4-3 Great Falls High 0-2 1-7

Western AA

(Updated Sept. 13)



Conf. Overall Missoula Sentinel 2-0 6-2 Helena High 2-0 4-4 Helena Capital 2-0 3-5 Kalispell Flathead 1-1 3-5 Kalispell Glacier 1-1 3-5 Missoula Big Sky 0-2 1-7 Butte 0-2 1-7 Missoula Hellgate 0-2 0-4

Northwest A

(Updated Sept. 13)

Conf. Overall Ronan 0-0 3-0 Browning 0-0 1-0 Columbia Falls 0-0 2-1 Polson 0-0 2-1 Libby 0-0 0-2 Whitefish 0-0 0-2

Southeastern A

(Updated Sept. 13)

Team



Conf. Overall Hardin 2-0 5-1 Billings Central 1-0 5-1 Laurel 0-1 1-5 Lockwood 0-1 1-5 Livingston 0-1 0-2

Northeastern A

(Updated Sept. 13)

Conf. Overall Miles City 2-0 4-2 Glendive 1-0 5-0 Havre 1-1 3-1 Lewistown 0-3 0-3 Sidney 0-0 0-4

Southwestern A

(Updated Sept. 13)