2021 district volleyball scores, pairings

The 2021 district volleyball tournaments begin this week across Montana, with Class B and C teams taking the courts to determine divisional tournament berths. Updated scores and pairings are available below. Brackets and scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

District volleyball

District 1B (Fairfield)

Choteau, Shelby receive first-round byes

Friday

Match 1: Conrad vs. Cut Bank, 10 a.m.

Match 2: Fairfield vs. Rocky Boy, 11:30 a.m.

Match 3: Choteau vs. Match 1 Winner, 1 p.m.

Match 4: Shelby vs. Match 2 Winner, 2:30 p.m.

Match 5: Match 1 Loser vs. Match 4 Loser, 6:00 p.m.

Match 6: Match 2 Loser vs. Match 3 Loser, 4:30 p.m.

Match 7: Match 3 Winner vs. Match 4 Winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Match 8: Match 5 Winner vs. Match 6 Winner, 12:00 p.m. (fourth place)

Match 9: Match 8 Winner vs. Match 7 Loser, 1:30 p.m. (third place)

Match 10: Match 7 Winner vs. Match 9 Winner, 3:00 p.m. (championship)

Match 11: Second championship, if necessary, 4:30 p.m.

District 2B (Wolf Point)

Friday

Match 1: Wolf Point vs. Poplar, 10 a.m.

Match 2: Malta vs. Harlem, 11:30 a.m.

Match 3: Glasgow vs. Match 1 winner, 1 p.m.

Match 4: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 3 p.m.

Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Match 6: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 winner, 6 p.m. (fourth place)

Saturday

Match 7: Match 5 loser vs. Match 6 winner, 4:30 p.m. (third place)

Match 8: Match 5 winner vs. Match 7 winner, 6:30 p.m. (championship)

Match 9: Second championship, if necessary, 8 p.m.

District 4B (Joliet)

Friday

Huntley Project, Joliet receive first-round byes

Match 1: Red Lodge vs. Roundup, 10 a.m.

Match 2: Shepherd vs. Columbus, 11:30 a.m.

Match 3: Huntley Project vs. Match 1 winner, 1 p.m.

Match 4: Joliet vs. Match 2 winner, 3 p.m.

Match 5: Match 2 loser vs. Match 3 loser, 4:30 p.m.

Match 6: Match 1 loser vs. Match 4 loser, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Match 7: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 9 a.m. (fourth place)

Match 8: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 10:30 a.m.

Match 9: Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 loser, noon (third place)

Match 10: Match 8 winner vs. Match 9 winner, 1:30 p.m. (championship)

Match 11: Second championship, if necessary, 3 p.m.

District 5B (Manhattan)

Thursday

Match 1: Manhattan vs. Whitehall, 9:30 a.m.

Match 2: Three Forks vs. Big Timber, 11:15 a.m.

Match 3: Townsend vs. Match 1 winner, 1 p.m.

Match 4: Jefferson vs. Match 1 winner, 2:45 p.m.

Match 5: Match 2 loser vs. Match 3 loser, 4:30 p.m.

Match 6: Match 1 loser vs. Match 4 loser, 6:15 p.m.

Friday

Match 7: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 11 a.m.

Match 8: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 12:45 p.m. (fourth place)

Match 9: Match 7 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 2:30 p.m. (third place)

Match 10: Match 7 winner vs. Match 9 winner, 4:15 p.m. (championship)

Match 11: Second championship, if necessary, 6 p.m.

District 6C (Simms)

Thursday

Match 1: Belt vs. Heart Butte-Augusta winner, 10 a.m.

Match 2: Great Falls Central vs. Valier, +30 minutes

Match 3: Power vs. Cascade, 2 p.m.

Match 4: Simms vs. Dutton-Brady, +30 minutes

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, +30 minutes

Friday

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 10 a.m.

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, +30 minutes

Match 9: Match 7 winner vs Match 6 loser, 2 p.m.

Match 10: Match 8 winner vs. Match 5 loser, +30 minutes

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 10 a.m. (fourth place)

Match 13: Match 12 winner vs, Match 11 loser, noon (third place)

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, 2 p.m. (championship)

Match 15: Second championship, if necessary, +30 minutes

District 7C (Chinook)

Thursday

Match 1: Hays-Lodgepole vs. Box Elder, 9 a.m. (loser out)

Match 2: Chester-Joplin-Inverness vs. North Star, +30 minutes

Match 3: Geraldine-Highwood vs. Match 1 winner, noon

Match 4: Chinook vs. Big Sandy, +30 minutes

Match 5: Fort Benton vs. Centerville, +30 minutes

Match 6: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 6 p.m.

Match 7: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, +30 minutes

Friday

Match 8: Match 2 loser vs. Match 3 loser, 10 a.m.

Match 9: Match 4 loser vs. Match 5 loser, +30 minutes

Match 10: Match 8 winner vs. Match 7 loser, 1 p.m.

Match 11: Match 9 winner vs. Match 6 loser, +30 minutes

Match 12: Match 6 winner vs, Match 7 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Match 13: Match 10 winner vs. Match 11 winner, 10 a.m. (fourth place)

Match 14: Match 13 winner vs. Match 12 loser, third place, +30 minutes

Match 15: Match 12 winner vs. Match 14 winner, 4 p.m. (championship)

Match 16: Second championship match, if necessary, +30 minutes