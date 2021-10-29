12C Volleyball Day 2: Top two seeds dominate

CHURCHILL — The third round of the District 12C volleyball tournament kicked off on Friday at Manhattan Christian. All four of the top seeds remained in the winners bracket after Thursday's action.

ROUND 3:

(2) White Sulphur Springs 3, (3) Shields Valley 0

The Hornets rolled to an easy sweep of the Rebels (25-15, 25-16, 25-17).

Cabry Taylor and Daisy Fisher had a team-high eight kills for the Hornets.

(1) Manhattan Christian 3, (4) Ennis 0

Like the Hornets, the Eagles rolled to a three set sweep (25-15, 25-20, 25-15).

Kiersten had a game-high 12 kills for Manhattan Christian.

Manhattan Christian will face off against the Hornets for a spot in Saturday's championship at 7 p.m. Friday night.