12C District Volleyball: Top seeds advance

CHURCHILL — The 12C District volleyball tournament kicked off on Thursday at Manhattan Christian High School.

You can find the results from day one below:

Round 2:

(4) Ennis 3, (5) Gardiner 1

After losing the first set 26-24, the Mustangs routed the Bruins the next three sets (25-23, 25-17, 25,13) to advance to the next round.

Mustangs Shelbey Klein had a game-high 12 kills. Leah Veress had 10 kills for Gardiner.

They will face Manhattan Christian Friday at 2:30 p.m.

(1) Manhattan Christian 3, (8) Lima 0

After defeating Sheridan in the first round, Lima had the tough task of trying to upset the No.1 seed Eagles at Manhattan Christian.

Manhattan Christian rolled to an easy sweep of the Bears (25-2, 25-4, 25-5).

Eagles sophomore Katelyn Van Kirk had a game-high 11 aces and senior Kiersten Van Kirk led the game with 8 kills.

They'll face the Ennis Mustangs on Friday.

(2) White Sulphur Springs 3 (7) Lone Peak 0

After beating West Yellowstone in the first round, Lone Peak faced off against the Hornets.

Hornets got the sweep of the Big Horns (25-14, 25-19, 25-11).

Hornets' Cabry Taylor had a game-high 16 kills.

They will faced Shields Valley at 1 p.m. on Friday.

(3) Shields Valley 3, (6) Twin Bridges 0

Hornets get the sweep (25-18, 27-25, 25-9).

Rebels' Jaeli Jenkins had a game-high nine kills.