Young but experienced Shepherd softball team ready to take the next step

SHEPHERD — While the softball field dries out from this week's moisture, the Shepherd Fillies have been relegated to practicing indoors.

"It's been cold. Our field is wet and we don't want to go out there and ruin it, but we make the most out of it and push through. Hopefully we're building the fundamentals so when we get outside we're executing what we need to execute," Shepherd head coach Lori Goodell said.

"We'd love to be outside. Dirt and gym floor are a lot different, but I think we're so used to it that it doesn't really bother us," junior Karli Goodell said. "We can still get quality reps. We can still be focused and get a good practice in."

It's just business as usual for the softball grinders, and Shepherd has some who put serious work in. No seniors are on the Fillie roster, as they'll be spearheaded by a strong junior class just like the volleyball and basketball teams.

"I have a ton of faith in these girls. They love to compete and they want to win. Even with a lack of seniors I think we have the talent and the leadership and passion that it would take to hopefully finish," Lori Goodell said.

Tons of meaningful innings are already under Shepherd's belt, including a run to last year's title game where it came up just short. But there aren't many situations this crew has yet to face.

"I feel like it's more routine now, honestly," junior Krista Dunn said. "Some games, like when we're playing really tough teams, it's a little nerve-wracking, but I feel like that pushes into the games and helps us perform better."

The Fillies will be looking for more state softball hardware later this spring.