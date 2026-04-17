Troy softball team sets higher goals coming off 1st state tournament appearance

TROY — After Troy made its first state softball tournament appearance last season, the Trojans are more determined than ever to make a splash this year.

The Trojans are hard at work to continue building off the success of the 2025 season.

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Troy Softball sets higher goals coming off first state tournament appearance

After beginning the year with six wins in the first seven games, senior Ellie Borgman says everyone on the team has the same goal in mind.

“I definitely have seen the girls still riding that high of wanting to get back to state,” Borgmann said. “A lot of the teams still stayed the same, so we're all really wanting to get back. So we have that aggression like right out the gate wanting to get there, and we're all pretty excited about it.”

For a small-town team like the Trojans, strong team chemistry is essential for success over a long season.

Senior Halle Wallace says the team has found a way not only to uplift teammates on the field but also to get in their opponents' heads.

“We get everybody together, starters and everything, and we tell them that we need everybody to be as loud as possible,” Wallace said. “Whether you're just screaming, whether you're yelling cheers. You can see on the field when we're not cheering versus when we're cheering. They're definitely a lot happier. They're ready to play, they're ready to be there.”

That team chemistry makes the frequent long road trips easier to endure.

Coach Keith Haggerty says that burden is lowered by the support from the parents and the community, who make sure the team has everything it needs.

“Whenever we travel, we have an overabundance of extra food, snacks, everything,” Haggerty said. “They're just there, and parents support all the girls just like they do their own. “

That community pride and the work the Trojans have put in this year are what the team hopes will bring them closer to their ultimate goal.

“Play hard, compete, have their goals, working towards getting to state,” Haggerty said. “That's always our goal, but just having them compete well and making those good memories for the season.”

