Three Forks has commanding wins over Anaconda in softball doubleheader to extend win streak to five

THREE FORKS — The wind gusts were up to — and likely over — 30 miles per hour.

Rain began in the first inning of Game 2.

Despite the weather on Wednesday, Three Forks was able to run-rule Anaconda in both games of a softball doubleheader, 15-0 in four innings and 22-2 in three innings.

Watch the highlights here:

Three Forks has commanding wins over Anaconda in doubleheader to extend win streak to five

In Game 1, Three Forks' Brionna Strelnik finished with four hits and three RBI on four at-bats. Kinley Feliciano pitched a no-hitter for the Wolves.

In Game 2, Ryleigh Boyd had two hits for the Copperheads and Addie Olson and Alicia Lovell both ran in runs.

Three Forks extended its win streak to five games with the wins.