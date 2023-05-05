Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Softball

Actions

Taylor Drakos' 5 RBIs sparks Butte to softball victory over Missoula Hellgate

Posted at 8:23 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 22:38:47-04

BUTTE — The Butte High softball team made it a season sweep over Western AA opponent Missoula Hellgate.

Taylor Drakos racked up 5 RBIs as the Bulldogs cruised to a 20-3 five-inning victory — in a game that was delayed 30 minutes to lightning — to earned their second win of the while keeping the Knights winless on Thursday at Stodden Park.

The game was tied at 3 runs apiece heading into the bottom of the third inning before Butte went on a 17-0 run — sparked by a 3-run homer from Drakos — over the next two innings to put the game out of reach.

Ally Godbout and Rian Ferriter each added three RBIs for Butte and Ashby Lee had two.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!