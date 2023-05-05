Taylor Drakos' 5 RBIs sparks Butte to softball victory over Missoula Hellgate

BUTTE — The Butte High softball team made it a season sweep over Western AA opponent Missoula Hellgate.

Taylor Drakos racked up 5 RBIs as the Bulldogs cruised to a 20-3 five-inning victory — in a game that was delayed 30 minutes to lightning — to earned their second win of the while keeping the Knights winless on Thursday at Stodden Park.

The game was tied at 3 runs apiece heading into the bottom of the third inning before Butte went on a 17-0 run — sparked by a 3-run homer from Drakos — over the next two innings to put the game out of reach.

Ally Godbout and Rian Ferriter each added three RBIs for Butte and Ashby Lee had two.