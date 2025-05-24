State B/C softball: Unbeaten Shepherd surges into championship game

GLASGOW — Shepherd is one game from perfection.

The Fillies topped Manhattan 9-1 in the undefeated semifinal at the Class B/C state softball tournament here Friday, moving their record to 22-0. It was a rematch of last year's championship round won by Manhattan.

Shepherd got on the board in the top of the first inning when Charity Dunn scored on a wild pitch. The lead grew in the third inning, as Krista Dunn delivered a two-run triple then scored on an RBI groundout by Aaryn Hardtke, giving Shepherd a 4-0 advantage.

Manhattan answered in the bottom of the frame, as Zohy O'Rourke singled to left-center field to plate Camdyn Holgate to make it 4-1, but the Dunn sisters were nearly unhittable on the mound for the Fillies.

Krista Dunn started the game and went three innings racking up six strikeouts, while Charity Dunn came in to finish it off, going four scoreless innings with nine strikeouts. The sisters combined to pitch all seven innings, allowed just four hits and one run and struck out 15 batters.

Shepherd was clinging to that 4-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning when Breelyn Fulton blew the game open. Fulton blasted a ball to the left field wall that plated a pair of runs. Three RBI singles in the fifth inning pushed Shepherd's lead to 9-1.

Shepherd will play in the 11 a.m. championship game with their opponent to be determined.

