State B/C softball: Shepherd, Manhattan to meet in undefeated semifinal

GLASGOW — Shepherd and Manhattan will meet in Friday evening's undefeated semifinal at the State B/C softball tournament in Glasgow in a rematch of last year's championship, though the two took very different paths.

Shepherd 12, Mission-Arlee-Charlo 1 (5 innings)

Shepherd was absolutely dominant on Thursday against the M-A-C co-op, pushing their season record to a perfect 21-0.

The Fillies jumped on M-A-C with three runs in the first innings, highlighted by a two-run double by Krista Dunn. With Shepherd leading 4-0 in the fourth, the team's No. 9 hitter Brooklyn Werth clobbered a grand slam over the left field wall.

Charity Dunn was strong on the mound for Shepherd, allowing one run across five innings.

Manhattan 3, Florence 2 (9 innings)

Manhattan freshman Delaney Holen is the hero for the Tigers.

With the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth with runners on first and second, Holen dropped down a bunt that the Florence defense threw away, allowing Manhattan to score the game's winning run.

Defending champion Manhattan also rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning when Camdyn Holgate hit an RBI single with two outs to tie the game.

Florence answered a first-inning Brynn Grossman RBI single with a Kaylee Crawford run-scoring single in the third. Maggie Schneiter gave Florence a 2-1 lead with her RBI base hit in the top of the fifth inning.

Manhattan and Shepherd are slated for a 6 p.m. start in Friday's undefeated semifinal.

