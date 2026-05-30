BILLINGS — A rapidly condensed schedule due to forecasted stormy weather on Saturday wasn't even enough to stop the Shepherd Fillies from repeating as Class B/C state softball champions Friday night at Stewart Park.

The Fillies, playing as visitors, jumped up 2-0 in the first inning and never looked back on the way to a 6-0 title-game win over Florence. Junior pitcher Charity Dunn — who struck out 13 Florence batters in Friday's undefeated semifinal win — backed it up with 12 more K's in the nightcap, including the game's final three outs to run Shepherd's record to 49-0 over the past two seasons.

Shepherd also beat Florence in last year's championship to finish 24-0.

WATCH highlights of Shepherd's repeat title win, plus player reaction:

State B/C softball: Shepherd goes back-to-back; punches out perfect again

The Falcons, who started four freshmen, delivered an inspiring performance in Friday afternoon's unbeaten semifinal against Shepherd but wound up on the short end of a 2-0 final. Florence, in a quick turnaround, beat Manhattan for the second time in 24 hours — this time 4-0 — to reach the title game.

Tournament officials made the decision late Thursday afternoon to squeeze the three-day state tournament into a two-day event with a forecast of rainy weather headed toward Billings on Saturday.

Full tournament results can be seen here.