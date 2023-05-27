State B-C softball: Conrad tops Huntley Project, punches ticket to title round

ANACONDA — The undefeated semifinal at the Class B-C state softball tournament took place Friday, and despite several delays a winner was eventually crowned.

Conrad, the No.3 seed from the Eastern division, continued its impressive run with 10-0 run-rule win in the fifth inning over the East's No. 4 seed Huntley Project.

From start to finish it was all Conrad, which scored a run right off the bat with an RBI single from star duel-threat power hitter and pitcher Maggie Bender to go up 1-0 in the first inning. After a scoreless second inning Conrad notched another run in the third to make it 2-0.

Conrad's Hannah Greer had a double to advance a runner to third in the fifth, and then it was Tessa Brownell who absolutely launched one that nearly made it over the fence but wound up being a two-run double to make it 4-0.

Conrad ran in another run to make it 5-0 before there were two weather delays. The first delay required a field change after second base was uprooted, and the second delay was forced by lightning.

Following the delay, Conrad went on to tack on three more runs, and then it was a walk-off shot from Evangeline Denzer to give the team a 10-0 win and a berth in the championship.

