State AA softball tournament postponed; now scheduled to begin Friday

BELGRADE — The Class AA softball state tournament has been postponed due to weather.

The tournament, which was originally slated to begin with the first round at 11 a.m. Thursday, is now tentatively scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Friday. The updated bracket can be viewed here.

A spring storm brought rain and snow to the Gallatin Valley and dumped 1-2 inches of slushy, wet snow on the softball fields, rendering them unplayable Thursday, according to tournament manager and Belgrade athletic director Toby Robinson. Robinson said all backup fields are unplayable, as well.

Robinson and tournament officials are working on another contingency plan in case the fields are not playable by 8 a.m. Friday. If that's the case, the tournament could extend to Monday. Teams would not play Sunday, as some schools have graduation.

Tournament officials delayed the start times of the Class A and Class B/C state tournaments earlier in the week in anticipation of rainy weather. The tournaments are being played in Billings, which is expected to receive heavy rainfall throughout most of Thursday.

As of Thursday morning, the State A and State B/C tournament are still scheduled to start at 4 p.m. Thursday in a "best case scenario," according to Mike Erickson, the tournament manager and Lockwood activities director.