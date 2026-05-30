State AA softball: Billings West remains unbeaten, moves into championship round

MISSOULA — Lightning and rain delays didn't stop the undefeated semifinal matchup of the Class AA state softball tournament from being played Friday evening.

Billings West edged Great Falls CMR 2-0 under the lights to earn a ticket to Saturday's championship round.

Watch the highlights here:

Billings West remains unbeaten in AA softball play after win over Great Falls CMR

West's pitcher Tatum Bush excelled in the circle with 10 strikeouts, but also at the plate with a home run in the sixth inning to extend a Golden Bears lead.

The Bears will face the winner of a Saturday game between Kalispell Glacier versus CMR, which starts at 10 a.m. The championship game will begin at noon Saturday from the University of Montana softball field. A winner take all game, if necessary, will be played after that.

