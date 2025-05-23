COLUMBIA FALLS — In another day of action at the Class A state softball tournament, the top seeds battled it out for a chance at Saturday’s championship game.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

State A softball: Polson explodes for 11 runs in one inning; Frenchtown holds on

Polson 14, Laurel 4

In what was a close game through six innings, Polson held a lead most of the game until the bottom of the sixth when Laurel’s Harper Anderson hit a go-ahead single to put the Locomotives up 4-3.

The Pirates must have taken that personally as they wasted no time tying up the game with a single from Natalie Nash.

Later in the inning, JJ Pierre hit a bases-clearing double as part of an 11-run seventh inning that helped the Pirates advance with a 14-4 victory.

Frenchtown 6, Lewistown 4

Lewistown came out swinging to start this game by pouncing on Frenchtown for four first-inning runs that would turn out to be all the Eagles would get.

Frenchtown slowly clawed its way back by walking in one run and getting creative with their base running with Jezzy Palmer and Aspen Courtney both confusing the defense and stealing home.

Eventually Frenchtown would take a two-run lead and play solid defense behind Ryan Lucier, who found her groove striking out the final batter of the game to advance the Broncs to the next round with a 6-4 victory.

Frenchtown and Polson will play Saturday at 10 a.m. for a chance to advance to the championship game.