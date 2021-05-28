State A softball: No. 1 seeds roll into semifinals

BUTTE — It was a good day for the No. 1 seeds at the Class A state softball tournament at the Stodden Park Softball Complex on Thursday.

The four No. 1 seeds -- Polson, Lewistown, Frenchtown and Laurel -- had first-round byes and then won their quarterfinal games to close out Thursday's action and advance to Friday's semifinal games.

Corvallis (10-0 over Glendive), Livingston (13-11 over Columbia Falls), Billings Central (12-7 over Libby) and Havre (6-3 over Butte Central) started the day with first-round wins to advance to the quarterfinals. Nobody would win a second game on Thursday, though, as Polson defeated Corvallis 9-2, Lewistown got past Livingston 13-9, Frenchtown worked out a 5-3 win over Billings Central, and Laurel kept its undefeated record intact with a 10-4 win over Havre.

For game summaries and PDFs of the scorebooks, click here.

Friday's semifinal games are scheduled to start at 1 p.m. with Polson playing Lewistown and Frenchtown meeting Laurel. The winners of those games will play in the undefeated semifinal at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Friday's action starts with loser-out games at 9 a.m. Corvallis will play Libby, and Livingston will play Butte Central. Then at 11 a.m. Billings Central will play Glendive and Havre will play Columbia Falls. Those are also loser-out games.

For updated scores and pairings from the State A softball tournament, click here.