State A softball: Laurel, Polson reach undefeated semifinal

BUTTE — The Locomotives continue to look unstoppable.

Mia Andersen belted a two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning and Cora Styles supplied an insurance run in the fourth as the Laurel softball team topped Frenchtown 5-2 in the semifinals of the State A tournament at Stodden Park in Butte on a sunny, windy Friday afternoon.

Frenchtown got the first run of the game off a first-inning home run from Sadie Smith before Andersen answered with her hit to take the lead.

With the win, the Locomotives remain undefeated and are two wins from capping off an unbeaten season.

In the other semifinal between Polson and Lewistown, the Pirates got a big play in the sixth inning with a three-run home run from McKenna Hanson that stayed just inside in the right foul line as it exited the outfield.

That hit put the Pirates up 5-0 before the Golden Eagles responded with four runs in the bottom of the sixth to trail just 5-4.

After holding Polson scoreless in the top of the seventh inning, Lewistown advanced a tying run to third and a winning run to second before Pirates pitcher Katelyn Druyvestein earned a strikeout for the third out.

Polson and Laurel will play in the undefeated semifinal on Saturday at 9 a.m. The winner advances to the championship game at 1 p.m. while the loser drops into the third-place game. The winner of that game heads to the championship game.