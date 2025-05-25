State A softball: Frenchtown's Ryan Lucier drives in 7 in win over Polson for the Broncs’ 13th title

COLUMBIA FALLS — It was the 24th time since the year 2000 that Frenchtown and Polson faced off in the postseason, but that familiarity would only help one team in this blowout of a championship game.

State A Softball: Frenchtown's Lucier drives in 7 runs en route to 14-3 win over Polson for the Bronc’s 13th title

Frenchtown struck first, scoring four runs in the first two innings off multiple singles with runners in scoring position.

But Polson fought back with a two-run single from Samantha Rensvold that would help cut the deficit to one after the Pirates scored three runs in the bottom of the 2nd.

The story of the day was Ryan Lucier being responsible for seven of the Broncs’ 14 runs with two three-run home runs and one sacrifice fly.

Lucier’s production sparked the rest of the team to keep scoring at will, which helped the Broncs take an 11-run lead in the the sixth.

“We feel so together, and I feel like you can see it out on the field,” Lucier said. “ I think that just makes it so special that we won with our best friends.”

Frenchtown head coach Eli Field reflected on winning his eighth state championship and the 13th overall for the program.

“It doesn't get old, right, but I mean every group of kids, you just want to see them have that experience and get to feel what that feels like,” Field said. “The amount of work that they put into it, and we knew we were physically talented, but we thought we had to work on some other things, and man, they bought in and the results are obvious.”

