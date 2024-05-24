State A softball: Columbia Falls, Laurel, Polson, Billings Central turn byes into second-round wins

BILLINGS — The Class A state softball tournament got under way a day late Friday after wet weather washed away Thursday's schedule, and Laurel, Columbia Falls, Polson and Billings Central moved on to the third round of the winners bracket with victories at Stewart Park.

Laurel edged Frenchtown 4-3, Columbia Falls shut down Ronan 10-0, Polson defeated Hamilton 7-3, and Billings Central was a 15-2 victor over Dillon

That set up further winners bracket games later Friday as Laurel and Columbia Falls are scheduled to meet in one game and Billings Central and Polson in the other.

Billings Central 15, Dillon 2 (5 innings)

GG Hastings' three-run homer was part of a seven-run fourth inning as the Rams blasted their way past Dillon.

Hastings finished 3 for 4 with a double and five RBIs to go along with her homer. Lydia Todd also had a three-hit game for the Rams, who had 14 hits overall. Gianna Haney and Ally Kowalczyk contributed two hits each for Billings Central, a recipient of a first-round bye which remained unbeaten on the season at 23-0.

While the offense was collecting plenty of hits, Haney limited Dillon to just one in the five-inning game, which was shortened due to the mercy rule. Haney struck out 11 and Carlee Hofer also homered and doubled for the Rams, who knocked seven extra-base hits.

Emily Brevig had the lone hit for Dillon, which outlasted Lewistown 8-7 in 10 innings earlier in the day. Brevig drove in both Dillon runs.

Polson 7, Hamilton 3

Avery Starr and Carli Maley hit homers to power the Pirates to the win.

Maley homred in the bottom of the first for a 1-0 lead, and Starr led off the second with her own solo shot for a 2-0 advantage. Polson scored twice more in the inning on wild pitches, and that was all Starr needed.

Starr started in the circle for Polson and struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings. Samantha Rensvold came on to get the final out after Hamilton had placed two runners on base.

Dawsyn Ekin went 2 for 4 with an RBI for Hamilton, which defeated Havre 5-2 in the first round.

Columbia Falls 10, Ronan 0 (5 innings)

Maddie Moultray struck out 14 of the 15 batters she retired and allowed just one hit to lead the Wildkats, who received a first-round bye.

Moultray received plenty of help as the Wildkats knocked 13 hits and scored in every inning of the run-rule game.

Moultray had two of those hits, as did Haden Peters, Italia Hoerner and Bella Mann.

Ronan advanced to the second-round with a 7-6 win over Glendive earlier in the day.

Laurel 4, Frenchtown 3

Laurel catcher Ava Styles threw out the potential tying run at third base on a steal attempt to end the game, and the Locomotives held on.

The Locomotives, who received a first-round bye, scored all for of their runs in the first inning and then held on behind pitcher Adrienne Roth. Roth escaped a two-on, two-out jam in the sixth and allowed a seventh-inning RBI single to Alexis Godin before Styles helped close the door.

Styles also drove in two runs in Laurel’s four-run first inning.

Godin finished with two RBIs and Ryan Lucier and Aspen Courtney both had two hits for Frenchtown, which advanced to the second round by beating Lockwood 12-3 earlier in the day.

The first day of the tournament was rained out Thursday.

Friday's loser-out games

Frenchtown 10, Havre 0 (5 innings)

Lewistown 6, Ronan 4

Lockwood 9, Hamilton 2

Glendive 6, Dillon 1

This story will be updated

