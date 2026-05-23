BILLINGS — The Shepherd Fillies mashed three home runs en route to a 12-3 win over Manhattan on Friday at Stewart Park in Billings to claim the Eastern B/C divisional softball title.

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Shepherd smashes way to Eastern B/C softball title

Charlotte White, a sophomore, belted a pair of home runs for Shepherd. White hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the first inning to open the scoring, then cranked a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth to make it 8-3.

Manhattan didn't go quietly, as the Tigers hit a pair of home runs and trailed 5-3 entering the bottom of the fourth inning. White's home run, though, felt like a back-breaking blow.

Charity Dunn came on in relief for sister Krista Dunn for Shepherd and pitched four one-hit innings and racked up 10 strikeouts. White finished 3 for 4 at the plate and had six RBI.

The Fillies, who are the reigning Class B/C champions, will enter next weekend's state tournament as the top seed from the Eastern division. The state tournament is right back in Billings at Stewart Park.