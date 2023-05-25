Shepherd hoping to ride momentum at State B/C softball

For a brief moment last weekend, there was doubt about whether the Shepherd Fillies would make an appearance at the State B/C softball tournament in Anaconda.

The Fillies had to come back the long way to win the Eastern B/C title after losing to Stillwater in the undefeated semifinals, but they learned something about themselves that day.

“Sometimes things don't break your way and you've got to learn how to dig deep. You find out if its something you really, really want, and if it is you need to go after it," Shepherd head coach Lori Goodell said. "Those girls, they definitely did. It was a team effort all the way around."

"I think we needed that loss to know what our true capability was. We still came through after that loss and put our heart out there," said junior Willie Wenz.

Shepherd was leading that undefeated semi 2-0 in the top of the 7th but gave up 8 runs. Things can snowball quickly on the diamond, so it’s a credit to the Fillies for being able to refocus in the moment.

“We set goals at the begnning of the season, so I think we just really wanted to accomplish those goals. We put in a lot of work to just stop there," said junior Paige Goodell.

The Fillies are aiming for their third trophy at state in the past 20 years after finishing third in 2003 and 2022.