Rosters unveiled for 13th Veterans Memorial Softball Classic

BELGRADE — Rosters for the 13th Veterans Memorial Softball Classic have been announced.

VFW Nicholas Bloem Post 12112 released the rosters July 4.

The tournament, which will take place Aug. 7-8 at the Belgrade High School Softball Complex, features five teams of high school softball stars representing each branch of the military. Each team is guaranteed three games, and the two-day event will conclude 10 games with the possibility of an "if necessary" championship game.

The schedule also includes a home run derby on Friday and catchers pop to pop and base running contests on Saturday.

Coaching the teams this year are Jami Hanson of Polson, Keith Haggarty of Troy, Michael Falcon of Billings Skyview, Hannah Martinez of Hamilton and Alex Hurley of Great Falls CMR.

Rosters are below. More information can be found here.

Veterans Memorial Softball Classic

Aug. 7-8 at Belgrade

Army

(Playing in honor of Medal of Honor recipient William Galt of Geyser.)

Ava Grady, Kalispell Glacier; Brea Henderson, Butte; Karli Goodell, Shepherd; Hailey Nicoson, Missoula Big Sky; Makenzie Brush, Frenchtown; Bailey Bridger; Missoula Sentinel; Nova Ervin, Three Forks; Mya Creighton, Dillon; Allie Becker, Butte; Josie Jerome, East Helena; Sage Manley, Columbus; Kristine Carrillo, Belgrade; Kinslee Reeves, Great Falls.

Head coach: Jami Hanson, Polson.

Assistant coaches: Juan Perez; Jaelin Moldenhauer.

Navy

(Playing in honor of George Foss of Richland.)

Piper Whitman, Missoula Sentinel; Brynn Donaldson, Glasgow; Adrienne Roth, Laurel; Ella Martin, Billings Skyview; Molly Davids, Stevensville; Ainsley Courtnage, Havre; Bailee White, Belgrade; Ruby Dean, Great Falls CMR; Bryn Grossman, Manhattan; Addyson Fisher, Troy; Hayden Weaver, Missoula Big Sky; Adisyn Wood, Ennis; Kyann Dean, Huntley Project.

Head coach: Alex Hurley, Great Falls CMR.

Assistant coaches: Kelsey Blandow; Lindsay Cline.

Air Force

(Playing in honor of David Allinson of Helena.)

Charity Dunn, Shepherd; Krista Dunn, Shepherd; Nevaeh Christensen, Thompson Falls-Noxon; Carlee Hofer, Billings Central; Kylie Gjesdal-Davis, Columbia Falls; Jezzy Palmer, Frenchtown; Natalie "Opal" Nash, Polson; Ali Miller, Helena Capital; Onnika Lawrence, Columbia Falls; Bree Hanson, Havre; Taelor Holt, Kalispell Glacier; Briauna Kulawinski, Plains; Weslee MacDonald, Libby.

Head coach: Michael Falcon, Billings Skyview.

Assistant coaches: Jody McIlvain; Shane Sheridan.

Marines

(Playing in honor of Gordon Thompson of Moccasin.)

Mylie Adams, Great Falls CMr; Mariah Johnson, Hamilton; Katie Bulawsky, Columbia Falls; Averie Matheson, Manhattan; Jacie Chapweske, Miles City; Brooke Stump, Belgrade; Riely Doney, Havre; Logan McCrea, Polson; Emerson Gunther, Laurel; Braella Jennings, Billings Senior; GG Hawk, St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo; Kaylee Baker, Billings Skyview; Leah Rusdal, Libby.

Head coach: Keith Haggarty, Troy.

Assistant coaches: Jared Koskela; Brad Hanson.

Coast Guard

(Playing in honor of Terrell Horne of Redondo Beach, Calif.)

Alyssa Hanninen, Missoula Sentinel; Brooklyn Cary, Corvallis; Sophie Sanders, Conrad-Choteau; Kinna Griffis, Belgrade; Grace Keller, Billings Central; Dylan Fraker Fox, Lockwood; Anna Elam, Lewistown; Grace Hansen, Huntley Project; Emma Hernandez, Billings Central; Oliva Warriner, Kalispell Glacier; Dawson Ekin, Hamilton; Marley Chiasson, Lockwood; Ahriana Rushing, Polson.

Head coach: Hannah Martinez, Hamilton.

Assistant coaches: Jason Ekin; Danica Grier.