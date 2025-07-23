Rosters set for upcoming 12th annual Veterans Memorial Softball Classic to be held in Belgrade

BILLINGS — The 12th annual Veterans Memorial Softball Classic, which features some of the top high school softball players from Montana, will be held Aug. 1-2 in Belgrade.

The players will have a noon check-in on Friday, Aug. 1. Games are scheduled to begin that day at 1:30 p.m.

The championship game is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 2, at 5:30 p.m., with a second title game, if necessary, to follow at approximately 7 p.m.

Other festivities on Aug. 1 include a dinner at 5:30 p.m., the opening ceremony at 6 p.m. and a home run derby at 7 p.m.

The Aug. 2 schedule features the pop to pop and base running contests at 11:30 a.m.

Here are the team rosters:

John Goodheart Army Team: Samantha Rensvold, Polson; Ady Creighton, Dillon; Brynn Donaldson, Glasgow; Kenna Benzel, Livingston; Kinzy Creighton, Dillon; Camille Keeley, Havre; Addy Bowler, Columbia Falls; Nova Ervin, Three Forks; Olivia Warriner, Kalispell Glacier; Hayley Hernandez, Huntley Project; Sage Manley Columbus; Madilyn Emmert, Helena Capital; Ryane Vikers, Billings West. Head coach: Alyssa Creighton, Dillon. Assistant coaches: Chantyl Staley, Lindsey Branch.

Jack Nash Navy Team: Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier; Kenzy Pickering, Florence-Carlton; Adrienne Roth, Laurel; Gianna Haney, Billings Central; Cazz Rankosky, Kalispell Glacier; Zohy O’Rourke, Manhattan; Haley Sellers, Missoula Sentinel; Olivia Nyman, Kalispell Flathead; Peyton Waggoner, Libby; Irene Griswold, Missoula Big Sky; Lilly Newsom, Stevensville; Courtney Hofer, Billings Central; Ryley Gault, Manhattan. Head coach: Mike Mangold, Lewistown. Assistant coach: Macy Mangold.

Richard Appelhans Air Force Team: Charity Dunn, Shepherd; Krista Dunn, Shepherd; Sarah Koskela, Thompson Falls; Olivia Jore, Polson; Kiera Southard, Lewistown; Annika Reid, Columbia Falls; Braella Jennings, Billings Senior; Sophie Cooper, Corvallis; Emerson Gunther, Laurel; Kyann Dean, Huntley Project; Mackenzie Brandt, Kalispell Flathead; Kaylee Baker, Billings Skyview; Marley Chiasson, Lockwood. Head coach: Keith Berning, Stevensville. Assistant coaches: Chase Cooper, Mike Davids.

Darryl Juels Marines Team: Ryan Lucier, Frenchtown; Sara Bjornson, Missoula Big Sky; Morgan Pavlik, Manhattan; Karli Goodell, Shepherd; Ava Lund, Belgrade; Nevaeh Perez, Ronan; Avery Nelson, Billings Central; Madi Ban, Billings Senior; Leslie Gravier, Troy; Onnika Lawrence, Columbia Falls; GG Hawk, St. Ignatius; Sloan Shulund, Billings Senior; Kaylee Crawford, Florence-Carlton. Head coach: Lori Goodell, Shepherd. Assistant coaches: Bryan Anderson, Marissa Cumber.

Thomas Crotty Coast Guard Team: Ava Grady, Kalispell Glacier; Kayla Jensen, Lewistown; Olivia Mills, Belgrade; Rachel Jette, Havre; Ocativa Meyer, Billings Senior; Viennah Meyer, Billings Senior; Jacie Chapweske, Miles City; Regan Comes, Lewistown; Ava Philbrick, Florence-Carlton; Maggie Schneiter, Florence-Carlton; Elizabeth Cunningham, Polson; Kourtney Kraft, Laurel; Maia Christopher, St. Ignatius. Head coach: Dennis Elgas, Manhattan. Assistant coaches: Kevin Bethke, Jack Gabrian.