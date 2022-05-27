Watch
Photos: State A softball tournament Day 1

Photos from the first eight games on the opening day of the State A softball tournament in Hamilton.

_DSC5755.jpg
Columbia Falls' Tayler Lingle bunts against Lewistown at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC5383.jpg
Butte Central players and coaches celebrate after beating Polson at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC5253.jpg
Laurel's Charley McLean (21) celebrates with Rachel Miller (9) in their game against Glendive at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4787.jpg
Corvallis' Gabby Krueger (7) is greeted by teammates at home plate after hitting a home run against Ronan at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4617.jpg
Lewistown players celebrate after beating Livingston at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC5660.jpg
Aletheia Fisher (2) fist bumps Kyrah Trenkle (24) in their game against Lewistown at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6875.jpg
Frenchtown players cheer in their game against Laurel at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4007.jpg
Ronan's catcher reaches for a fly ball in their game against Corvallis at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3969.jpg
Ronan's Kiara Sherman pitches against Corvallis at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6506.jpg
Billings Central players celebrate after beating Corvallis at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6393.jpg
Havre players huddle up in their game against Butte Central at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4176.jpg
Livingston players huddle up in their game against Lewistown at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4138.jpg
Corvallis' Ella Dowd bats against Ronan at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4019.jpg
A Livingtson baserunner slides safely into third base in their game against Lewistown at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4244.jpg
Lewistown's Addi Vanek looks to throw in their game against Livingston at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4219.jpg
Lewistown's Jaden Martin gets the force out at first base against Livingston at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4213.jpg
Lewistown's Kayla Jensen pitches against Livingston at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4360.jpg
Corvallis' Trinity McLane slides safely into first base as Ronan's Haylie Webster applies the tag at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4151.jpg
Livingston's Taylor Young throws to first against Lewistown at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4278.jpg
Lewistown's Madeline Denton dives for a fly ball against Livingston at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4437.jpg
Lewistown's Jaden Martin (20) and Josie Dubbs (7) celebrate against Livingston at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4421.jpg
Lewistown's Josie Dubbs, left, runs the basepaths against Livingston at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4410.jpg
Ronan players huddle up during their game against Corvallis at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4561.jpg
Ronan's Kadynce Santos catches a fly ball against Corvallis at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4544.jpg
Lewistown players cheer in the dugout at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4447.jpg
Ronan's Lourasia Weatherwax throws to first base against Corvallis at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4717.jpg
Corvallis' Gabby Krueger throws to first base against Ronan at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4693.jpg
Corvallis' Macee Greenwood throws to first base against Ronan at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4632.jpg
Lewistown players and coaches celebrate their win over Livingston at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4584.jpg
Lewistown's Addi Vanek bats against Livingston at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4762.jpg
Corvallis players huddle up at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4755.jpg
Corvallis' Ella Dowd tracks down a fly ball at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4733.jpg
Ronan's Haylie Webster (17) slides safely into home plate against Corvallis at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4834.jpg
Butte Central's Brooke Badovinac points to a teammate after recording an out against Polson at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4814.jpg
Butte Central's Brooke Badovinac (7) applies the tag to Polson's Katelyne Druyvestein (2) at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4772.jpg
Corvallis' Gabby Krueger hits a home run against Ronan at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4930.jpg
Glendive's Jersi Jimison bats against Laurel at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4868.jpg
Laurel's Kadence Temple pitches at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4848.jpg
Polson's McKenna Hanson bats at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4961.jpg
Butte Central's Hattie Mehring catches a fly ball against Polson at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4949.jpg
Polson's Carli Maley bats against Butte Central at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4937.jpg
Butte Central players huddle up at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC5033.jpg
Glendive's Molly Eaton pitches against Laurel at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4988.jpg
Polson's Ashlynn Depoe bats against Butte Central at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC5154.jpg
Polson's Leanna Nikki Kendall celebrates after hitting a double at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC5119.jpg
Polson's Katelyne Druyvestein runs the bases against Butte Central at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC5078.jpg
Butte Central gets a force out at first base against Polson at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC5230.jpg
Laurel's Taylor Feller (17) slides safely into third base against Glendive at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC5209.jpg
Butte Central's Sofee Thatcher rounds second base at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC5167.jpg
Polson's Pierre Turquoise (12) bats at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC5423.jpg
Glendive's Jaelin Jimison bunts against Laurel at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC5348.jpg
Polson's Julia Barnard (20) slides safely into second base against Butte Central at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC5276.jpg
Polson's Leanna Nikki Kendall catches a fly ball at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC5635.jpg
Columbia Falls players huddle up at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC5596.jpg
Laurel's Ella Crookston is celebrated by teammates after getting the last strikeout of the game against Glendive at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC5553.jpg
Laurel's Taylor Strecker (3) slides into home plate against Glendive at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC5684.jpg
Lewistown's Addi Vanek bunts against Columbia Falls at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC5651.jpg
Columbia Falls' Aletheia Fisher looks to throw to first base against Lewistown at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC5638.jpg
Columbia Falls' Maddie Moultray pitches against Lewistown at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC5784.jpg
Billings Central's Peyton Whitehead looks to swing at a pitch against Corvallis at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC5732.jpg
Columbia Falls' Maddie Moultray slides into second base at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC5930.jpg
Lewistown's Kiya Foran catches a fly ball at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC5815.jpg
Corvallis' Sydney Wolsky signals how many outs her team has at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC5805.jpg
Corvallis' Sophie Cooper throws to second base at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6031.jpg
Billings Central's Mia Ralston-Gust slides into first base against Corvallis at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6017.jpg
Columbia Falls players and coaches huddle up at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC5982.jpg
Columbia Falls' Sophie Robbins (14) catches the force out at second base against Lewistown at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6073.jpg
Billings Central players huddle up at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6078.jpg
Corvallis' Ella Dowd catches a fly ball against Billings Central at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6053.jpg
Billings Central's Ally Kowalczyk bats at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6175.jpg
Havre's Elle Verploegen pitches against Butte Central at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6138.jpg
Butte Central's Sofee Thatcher, right, signals for a timeout after sliding safely into second base against Havre at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6119.jpg
Corvallis' Kaitlin McCartney (17) and Sydney Wolsky (9) celebrate after an out against Billings Central at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6192.jpg
Havre's Molly Huse, left, celebrates as catcher Camille Keeley, right, catches a fly ball against Butte Central at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6261.jpg
Billings Central's Krista Gauslow bats at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6228.jpg
Billings Central's Ally Kowalczyk celebrates with a coach at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6322.jpg
Butte Central's Sofee Thatcher pitches against Havre at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6303.jpg
Billings Central's Peyton Whitehead pitches against Corvallis at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6279.jpg
Corvallis' Kaitlin McCartney catches a fly ball against Billings Central at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6422.jpg
Havre's Molly Huse catches a fly ball at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6347.jpg
Havre's Avery Carlson, right, slides into second base while getting hit by the ball at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6447.jpg
Butte Central's Brooke Badovinac catches a fly ball at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6593.jpg
Frenchtown's Dakota Fortney bobbles a fly ball before ultimately catching it against Laurel at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6598.jpg
Frenchtown's Dakota Fortney bobbles a fly ball before ultimately catching it against Laurel at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6602.jpg
Frenchtown's Dakota Fortney throws to first base at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6582.jpg
Laurel's Taylor Feller bats against Frenchtown at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6570.jpg
Frenchtown's Sadie Smith pitches against Laurel at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6630.jpg
Frenchtown's Juna Ashby catches a fly ball at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6727.jpg
Frenchtown softball players huddle up at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6704.jpg
Laurel's Josie Benson bats against Frenchtown at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6686.jpg
Frenchtown's Alexis Godin throws the ball at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6763.jpg
Laurel players celebrate an out against Frenchtown at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6747.jpg
Frenchtown's Olivia Campbell checks her swing on a pitch from Laurel at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6737.jpg
Laurel's Ella Crookston pitches against Frenchtown at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6920.jpg
Laurel players huddle up at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6827.jpg
Frenchtown's Chloe Long bunts against Laurel at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6794.jpg
Frenchtown's Carah Evans bats against Laurel at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC6954.jpg
Frenchtown players celebrate in the dugout at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

