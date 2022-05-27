Photos: State A softball tournament Day 1

Share Facebook

Columbia Falls' Tayler Lingle bunts against Lewistown at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Butte Central players and coaches celebrate after beating Polson at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Laurel's Charley McLean (21) celebrates with Rachel Miller (9) in their game against Glendive at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Corvallis' Gabby Krueger (7) is greeted by teammates at home plate after hitting a home run against Ronan at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Lewistown players celebrate after beating Livingston at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Aletheia Fisher (2) fist bumps Kyrah Trenkle (24) in their game against Lewistown at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Frenchtown players cheer in their game against Laurel at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Ronan's catcher reaches for a fly ball in their game against Corvallis at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Ronan's Kiara Sherman pitches against Corvallis at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Billings Central players celebrate after beating Corvallis at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Havre players huddle up in their game against Butte Central at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Livingston players huddle up in their game against Lewistown at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Corvallis' Ella Dowd bats against Ronan at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

A Livingtson baserunner slides safely into third base in their game against Lewistown at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Lewistown's Addi Vanek looks to throw in their game against Livingston at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Lewistown's Jaden Martin gets the force out at first base against Livingston at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Lewistown's Kayla Jensen pitches against Livingston at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Corvallis' Trinity McLane slides safely into first base as Ronan's Haylie Webster applies the tag at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Livingston's Taylor Young throws to first against Lewistown at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Lewistown's Madeline Denton dives for a fly ball against Livingston at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Lewistown's Jaden Martin (20) and Josie Dubbs (7) celebrate against Livingston at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Lewistown's Josie Dubbs, left, runs the basepaths against Livingston at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Ronan players huddle up during their game against Corvallis at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Ronan's Kadynce Santos catches a fly ball against Corvallis at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Lewistown players cheer in the dugout at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Ronan's Lourasia Weatherwax throws to first base against Corvallis at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Corvallis' Gabby Krueger throws to first base against Ronan at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Corvallis' Macee Greenwood throws to first base against Ronan at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Lewistown players and coaches celebrate their win over Livingston at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Lewistown's Addi Vanek bats against Livingston at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Corvallis players huddle up at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Corvallis' Ella Dowd tracks down a fly ball at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Ronan's Haylie Webster (17) slides safely into home plate against Corvallis at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Butte Central's Brooke Badovinac points to a teammate after recording an out against Polson at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Butte Central's Brooke Badovinac (7) applies the tag to Polson's Katelyne Druyvestein (2) at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Corvallis' Gabby Krueger hits a home run against Ronan at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Glendive's Jersi Jimison bats against Laurel at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Laurel's Kadence Temple pitches at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Polson's McKenna Hanson bats at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Butte Central's Hattie Mehring catches a fly ball against Polson at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Polson's Carli Maley bats against Butte Central at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Butte Central players huddle up at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Glendive's Molly Eaton pitches against Laurel at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Polson's Ashlynn Depoe bats against Butte Central at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Polson's Leanna Nikki Kendall celebrates after hitting a double at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Polson's Katelyne Druyvestein runs the bases against Butte Central at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Butte Central gets a force out at first base against Polson at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Laurel's Taylor Feller (17) slides safely into third base against Glendive at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Butte Central's Sofee Thatcher rounds second base at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Polson's Pierre Turquoise (12) bats at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Glendive's Jaelin Jimison bunts against Laurel at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Polson's Julia Barnard (20) slides safely into second base against Butte Central at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Polson's Leanna Nikki Kendall catches a fly ball at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Columbia Falls players huddle up at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Laurel's Ella Crookston is celebrated by teammates after getting the last strikeout of the game against Glendive at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Laurel's Taylor Strecker (3) slides into home plate against Glendive at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Lewistown's Addi Vanek bunts against Columbia Falls at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Columbia Falls' Aletheia Fisher looks to throw to first base against Lewistown at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Columbia Falls' Maddie Moultray pitches against Lewistown at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Billings Central's Peyton Whitehead looks to swing at a pitch against Corvallis at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Columbia Falls' Maddie Moultray slides into second base at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Lewistown's Kiya Foran catches a fly ball at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Corvallis' Sydney Wolsky signals how many outs her team has at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Corvallis' Sophie Cooper throws to second base at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Billings Central's Mia Ralston-Gust slides into first base against Corvallis at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Columbia Falls players and coaches huddle up at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Columbia Falls' Sophie Robbins (14) catches the force out at second base against Lewistown at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Billings Central players huddle up at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Corvallis' Ella Dowd catches a fly ball against Billings Central at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Billings Central's Ally Kowalczyk bats at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Havre's Elle Verploegen pitches against Butte Central at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Butte Central's Sofee Thatcher, right, signals for a timeout after sliding safely into second base against Havre at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Corvallis' Kaitlin McCartney (17) and Sydney Wolsky (9) celebrate after an out against Billings Central at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Havre's Molly Huse, left, celebrates as catcher Camille Keeley, right, catches a fly ball against Butte Central at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Billings Central's Krista Gauslow bats at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Billings Central's Ally Kowalczyk celebrates with a coach at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Butte Central's Sofee Thatcher pitches against Havre at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Billings Central's Peyton Whitehead pitches against Corvallis at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Corvallis' Kaitlin McCartney catches a fly ball against Billings Central at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Havre's Molly Huse catches a fly ball at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Havre's Avery Carlson, right, slides into second base while getting hit by the ball at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Butte Central's Brooke Badovinac catches a fly ball at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Frenchtown's Dakota Fortney bobbles a fly ball before ultimately catching it against Laurel at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Frenchtown's Dakota Fortney bobbles a fly ball before ultimately catching it against Laurel at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Frenchtown's Dakota Fortney throws to first base at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Laurel's Taylor Feller bats against Frenchtown at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Frenchtown's Sadie Smith pitches against Laurel at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Frenchtown's Juna Ashby catches a fly ball at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Frenchtown softball players huddle up at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Laurel's Josie Benson bats against Frenchtown at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Frenchtown's Alexis Godin throws the ball at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Laurel players celebrate an out against Frenchtown at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Frenchtown's Olivia Campbell checks her swing on a pitch from Laurel at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Laurel's Ella Crookston pitches against Frenchtown at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Laurel players huddle up at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Frenchtown's Chloe Long bunts against Laurel at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Frenchtown's Carah Evans bats against Laurel at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Frenchtown players celebrate in the dugout at the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

