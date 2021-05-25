Watch
High School SportsHigh School Softball

Photos: Florence softball practice ahead of State B-C tournament

The Florence softball team won the Western B-C Divisional and now enters the state tournament as a top seed on their home field.

Photos: Florence softball practice ahead of State B-C tournament

close-gallery
  • Florence softball team.jpg
  • Kasidy Yeoman.jpg
  • Autumn Sutton.jpg
  • Florence softball team-2.jpg
  • Jaidyn Larson.jpg
  • Rylee Yeoman.jpg
  • Maurice Craun and Mackenzie Little.jpg
  • Kolbi Wood.jpg
  • Jaidyn Larson-2.jpg

Share

Florence head softball coach Maurice Craun, far right, speaks with his team during a practice on May 24, 2021 in Florence. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Florence's Kasidy Yeoman takes cuts during batting practice on May 24, 2021 in Florence. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Florence's Autumn Sutton dives for a catch during practice on May 24, 2021 in Florence. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Florence softball players practice catching drills on May 24, 2021 in Florence. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Florence's Jaidyn Larson dives for a catch during drills on May 24, 2021 in Florence. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Florence's Rylee Yeoman throws to first base during drills on May 24, 2021 in Florence. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Florence head softball coach Maurice Craun speaks with Mackenzie Little during drills on May 24, 2021 in Florence. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Florence's Kolbi Wood fields a ground ball and prepares to throw to third base during drills on May 24, 2021 in Florence. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Florence's Jaidyn Larson follows through on a swing during practice on May 24, 2021 in Florence. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next