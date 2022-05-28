Watch
High School SportsHigh School Softball

Photos: 2022 State A softball championship Saturday

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament in Hamilton on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

_DSC8249.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC8268.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC8322.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7081.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC8305.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC8220.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC8191.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC8180.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC8111.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC8119.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC8036.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC8012.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7996.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7974.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7960.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7942.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7921.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7937.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7857.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7833.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7789.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7749.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7737.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7727.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7706.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7681.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7700.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7672.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7653.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7630.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7575.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7557.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7544.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7505.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7455.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7435.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7432.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7400.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7373.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7345.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7286.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7271.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7262.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7239.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7232.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7203.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7223.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7160.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7154.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7188.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7113.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC7125.jpg
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos: 2022 State A softball championship Saturday

close-gallery
  • _DSC8249.jpg
  • _DSC8268.jpg
  • _DSC8322.jpg
  • _DSC7081.jpg
  • _DSC8305.jpg
  • _DSC8220.jpg
  • _DSC8191.jpg
  • _DSC8180.jpg
  • _DSC8111.jpg
  • _DSC8119.jpg
  • _DSC8036.jpg
  • _DSC8012.jpg
  • _DSC7996.jpg
  • _DSC7974.jpg
  • _DSC7960.jpg
  • _DSC7942.jpg
  • _DSC7921.jpg
  • _DSC7937.jpg
  • _DSC7857.jpg
  • _DSC7833.jpg
  • _DSC7789.jpg
  • _DSC7749.jpg
  • _DSC7737.jpg
  • _DSC7727.jpg
  • _DSC7706.jpg
  • _DSC7681.jpg
  • _DSC7700.jpg
  • _DSC7672.jpg
  • _DSC7653.jpg
  • _DSC7630.jpg
  • _DSC7575.jpg
  • _DSC7557.jpg
  • _DSC7544.jpg
  • _DSC7505.jpg
  • _DSC7455.jpg
  • _DSC7435.jpg
  • _DSC7432.jpg
  • _DSC7400.jpg
  • _DSC7373.jpg
  • _DSC7345.jpg
  • _DSC7286.jpg
  • _DSC7271.jpg
  • _DSC7262.jpg
  • _DSC7239.jpg
  • _DSC7232.jpg
  • _DSC7203.jpg
  • _DSC7223.jpg
  • _DSC7160.jpg
  • _DSC7154.jpg
  • _DSC7188.jpg
  • _DSC7113.jpg
  • _DSC7125.jpg

Share

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next