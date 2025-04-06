Motivated Billings West softball team eyeing deep run

Billings West has some fire on the diamond this spring.

The Golden Bears softball team returns five starters from last year's third-place finish, and they're ready for a championship run.

"I definitely think we've had the option to win state. We've always just kind of choked in a sense," senior Mielle Kavran said. "There's nothing that should be holding us back, so I think this year should be pretty good. We're a team this year. We all like each other and we're all friends. I think we have the capability to do it this year."

We've seen West get it done with big bats the past couple seasons, but this year's version is slightly different - at least for now.

"Hopefully it's not, but what's different is we're just base-hitting. Trying to get them to pick their pitch, what's best for them to hit. Some of them don't know that, especially the young ones," head coach Preston Sanders said. "We'll just gradually expand the strike zone. Hopefully they're putting the ball in play and giving us a chance to score runs. If it goes out, that's a bonus."

A talented pitching staff will make the Bears tough to beat. You may notice a series of numbers being shouted from the dugout to relay signals via wristbands, replacing the old style.

"I think it's a little easier for the whole team to understand where the ball is going, so if that can help them read the ball better then overall it's better," sophomore Tatum Bush said.

"My wife does the cards and all that stuff. She's a schoolteacher and she helps me out," Sanders said. "But it's pretty easy. The kids are pretty smart. I shouldn't say kids. These young ladies are pretty smart. They pick up on things quick."

When they're on the same page, the Bears are tough to hit. That could propel them on a deep postseason run.