Missoula Sentinel rallies, tops Butte to extend win streak to four games

Posted at 8:20 PM, Apr 19, 2022
BUTTE — The Missoula Sentinel softball team kept its win streak alive while bringing Butte High's to end on Tuesday evening.

After falling into a 6-1 deficit, the Spartans rallied back and Stella Summerfield notched the tying run in the fourth inning as Sentinel rallied to beat the Bulldogs 13-8 on a sunny but frigid Stodden Park field.

The win kept Sentinel perfect in Western AA play with four conference wins.

The Spartans (6-3 overall) extended their win streak to four games while ending the Bulldogs' run at three.

Sentinel will host Kalispell Flathead on Wednesday while Butte will travel to Kalispell Glacier on Friday.

