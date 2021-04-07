Livingston uses ninth-inning surge to outlast Butte Central

BUTTE — High school softball returned to Stodden Park for the first time in nearly two years on Tuesday, and Butte Central and Livingston gave the smattering of fans in attendance a worthy show.

The Maroons rallied from a four-run deficit to force extra innings and the Rangers erupted for four more runs in the top of the ninth inning to outlast Central 8-6, win their non-conference season opener and drop the Maroons to 0-3.

Livingston rattled off two runs in the first inning and a pair of runs in the second but was held scoreless for the next six innings. Central earned runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings and then scored the tying runs in the bottom of the seventh.

The Maroons will head to Stevensville on Saturday looking for their first win of the season.