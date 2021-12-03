Laurel's Taylor Feller signs with Miles Community College

LAUREL - Laurel catcher Taylor Feller will continue her softball career at Miles Community College, according to Locomotives head coach Aleesa Olsen.

"Taylor had been our starting catcher since her freshman year," Olsen noted in an email announcing the signing. "She continues to get better every year and has goals set for this coming season.

Feller turned in 44 career hits in 124 at-bats for Laurel, including nine home runs, 42 RBIs and a batting average of .403. Defensively, her fielding percentage was .977.

"I chose MCC because it felt like a family," Feller said. "The girls were super nice and made me feel like I was part of the team," Feller was quoted in a press release. "I also really loved the coaching staff. MCC is a newer program and I wanted to be part of the building process, but overall I love the atmosphere."

Feller was also an all-state player last year as a junior.

"I am very proud of her for stepping up as a freshman into a starting varsity spot and for working hard on making herself better everyday during the season. She is going to do great things in her future!"

