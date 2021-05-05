Watch
Laurel holds off Billings Central rally; stays perfect

Posted at 8:54 PM, May 04, 2021
LAUREL - Perfect seasons aren't easy to come by but Laurel's softball girls are giving it their best shot.

The Locomotives earned another dramatic win in Tuesday's Senior Night game, this time 11-7 over Billings Central after surviving a 3-2 win over Hardin last week.

Laurel jumped out to a 6-0 lead before watching it evaporate in the 5th inning when the Rams tied it on a grand slam with one out. The Locomotives managed to escape the inning without further damage before answering with a five-run inning of their own.

Ella Crookston belted a solo home run to help herself earn the complete game for the victory.

