Kalispell Glacier's Kynzie Mohl named Montana Gatorade softball player of the year

CHICAGO — Kynzie Mohl of Kalispell Glacier has been named the 2020-21 Gatorade Montana softball player of the year, Gatorade announced on Friday.

Mohl, a 5-foot-10 senior catcher and right-handed pitcher, is the first Gatorade softball player of the year from Glacier. She posted a .634 batting average with 18 home runs this past season, helping the Wolfpack (23-5) to the Class AA state tournament. Mohl, the Western AA offensive player of the year and first-team all-state selection, also hit 11 doubles, scored 45 runs and knocked in 67 runs while recording a .706 on-base percentage and a 1.451 slugging percentage. As a pitcher, Mohl compiled an 8-2 record with a 4.30 earned-run average.

“Kynzie is one of those special players who learned the power of discipline and dedication early on in her softball career,” said Glacier coach Abby Connolly. “This has paid dividends both at the plate and defensively.”

Mohl, who has signed national letter of intent to play softball at the University of Montana, has volunteered with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Western Montana and with the Glacier High Freshman Mentor program. She has also donated her time as a youth softball and volleyball coach. Mohl has maintained a 3.51 grade-point average in the classroom.

Through Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Mohl has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of her choosing. Mohl is also eligible to submit a 30-second video explaining why the organization she chose is deserving of one of 12 $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year.

Anna Toon of Great Falls High won the 2019-20 and 2018-19 Gatorade Montana player of the year awards.