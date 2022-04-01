Kalispell Glacier sweeps Great Falls schools in doubleheader

GREAT FALLS — (This article will be updated as scores come in)

Softball season is back in Great Falls as both Great Falls CMR and Great Falls High started their regular seasons off at home in a doubleheader against Kalispell Glacier and Kalispell Flathead.

In game one, the Lady Bison took on the Bravettes and it was a quick one. Great Falls High put up 15 unanswered runs that included nine runs in the first inning which included a two-run shot from Ashlyn Jones and a grand slam from Haley Lins.

In game two, the Lady Rustlers hosted the Wolfpack and there was some defensive plays to be made in the first three innings as Glacier led 5-0. Things ramped up late as Kalispell Glacier went on to win 11-6. They went on to defeat Great Falls High 12-4 completing the sweep in the doubleheader.

Up next, Great Falls High will play Butte on the road while Great Falls CMR will host April 2. Kalispell Flathead will travel to play Missoula Big Sky April 5 while Kalispell Glacier will play at Missoula Sentinel the same day.