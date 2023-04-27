Helena softball teams successful with wins over Belgrade, Butte High and Butte Central

HELENA — The snow is melting, the sun is out, so that means the 2023 high school softball season can begin for real, right?

The Bruins of Helena Capital hit the road Tuesday to take on the red-hot Panthers of Belgrade. Capital was able to claw its way to a 7-6 victory. Back in the Capital City, Helena High bested Butte 6-1 led by pitcher Rylie Schlepp andAshley Koenig, who nearly hit for the cycle.

Meanwhile, Class A's East Helena Vigilantes were at home again Tuesday again Butte Central. The duo of Ella Pickett and Belle Surginer led a comeback for the Vigilantes who would ultimately win in the bottom of the seventh inning, 7-6.

