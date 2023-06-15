Helena Girls Softball Association doles out 2023 scholarship awards

HELENA — The Helena Girls Softball Association is a local, all-volunteer organization that runs an instructional league for young girls to learn all aspects of the fastpitch game.

The HGSA established the Bonnie Sue Heller Memorial Scholarship fund for the benefit of high school senior girls who have participated in the program for a minimum of at least two seasons as either a player or a coach. This year's $1,000 scholarships were awarded to Helena High's Kalley May and Helena Capital's Paige O'Mara on Tuesday.

Last season, May batted just shy of .400 with 26 RBIs and two home runs in 25 games played with the Class AA runner-up Bengals. May plans to attend Montana State University in Bozeman next fall to study architecture and interior design.

O’Mara batted a few points shy of .300 for the Bruins, to go along with nine RBIs and 15 runs scored in 21 games. O'Mara plans to continue her education at Montana Tech in Butte, where she will play on the women's golf team.

Hays Bartruff / MTN Sports Wes Hendrix, HGSA Board President with seniors league championship squad: GoldRush Electric

Capital head football coach Kyle Mihelish said of O'Mara: “Paige is truly one of the premier students at CHS. She is a true motivator by example and a conscientious individual. Her drive and desire will benefit her in the future. Paige is and will continue to be a benefit to society. Paige is truly one of the reasons why Capital High School is a great place to work.”

May said: “Softball has been a constant in my life for more than 11 years now, but I wouldn’t be the student athlete I am today if I hadn’t fallen in love with softball all those years ago at my first HGSA softball game.”

