Helena Capital's Kathryn Emmert is Gatorade Montana softball player of the year

CHICAGO — Helena Capital pitcher Kathryn Emmert is the 2024 Gatorade Montana softball player of the year, the organization announced Friday.

Emmert, a 5-foot-5 senior, helped the Bruins to a 23-4 record and the Class AA state championships this spring. She compiled a 19-3 record in the circle, posting a 1.90 ERA and striking out 195 batters in 114 innings of work. She struck out 13 in Capital's 3-2 win over Kalispell Glacier in the state championship game.

"Kathryn just seemed to get so much more dominant as the year progressed,” Helena High coach Ryan Schulte said in a Gatorade news release. “We saw her twice and she flat-out dominated us in both games. I watched her multiple times in the state tourney, and she had added a pitch to her arsenal that made her darn near unhittable at times.”

Additionally, according to the release, Emmert has maintained a 4.0 GPA and volunteered locally at St. Peter's Health and at a food bank.

Emmert is the first player from Capital to be awarded the Gatorade Montana softball player of the year. She will continue her athletic career at Carroll College, where she will play soccer.

Glacier's Ella Farrell won the award in 2023.