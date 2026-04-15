Helena Capital softball earns 7-4 victory over Butte, halts 2-game slide

BUTTE — Two big innings proved to be enough for Helena Capital's softball team against Butte High on Tuesday afternoon.

The Bruins piled up three runs in the top of the third inning and then four more in the fourth inning before fending off the Bulldogs for a 7-4 Western AA victory at Stodden Park.

The win ended a two-game slide by the Bruins.

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Helena Capital softball earns 7-4 victory over Butte, halts two-game slide

Capital led 7-1 after the fourth inning and Butte then scored three runs in the fifth but couldn't close the gap.

Capital's Allie Allen, Ali Miller, Gretta Canney and Izzy Leventes were each credited with RBIs.

Butte's Lilly Sandoval had two RBIs for the Bulldogs, Ally Godbout had one and Mattie Stepan had a solo home run.

The Bulldogs fell to 1-2 on the season while Capital improved to 2-3. The Bruins host Missoula Big Sky on Thursday while Butte travels to Helena.