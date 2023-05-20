Havre, Shepherd win divisional softball titles

Havre won the Eastern A divisional softball title and Shepherd the Eastern B/C on Friday afternoon at Stewart Park in Billings.

The Blue Ponies stunned Billings Central, rallying for three runs in the top of the 7th inning to defeat the Rams 3-2.

Shepherd had to go the long route to win its divisional crown. The Fillies lost earlier in the day to Columbus-Absarokee-Park City (Stillwater) but fought back to play the Renegades in the championship.

With true double elimination, Shepherd was able to claim the championship with 7-0 and 8-2 wins.

