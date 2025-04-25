Great Falls takes down CMR in back-and-forth crosstown softball clash

GREAT FALLS — The first of two crosstown softball games hit the fields of the Multi-Sports Complex Thursday night, as CMR played host to Great Falls High.

It was a back-and-forth affair, but ultimately Great Falls was able to score two seventh-inning runs to take the win 7-5.

The Bison got up early in the game 4-1, and CMR would answer back with a fourth-inning grand slam from Hailey Marr.

But the Rustlers could not hold on to that lead, as from there it was three unanswered runs for the technical visitors and the winning lead was courtesy of a two-RBI double from Aletta Hagen. Signe Hanson of Great Falls would then immediately after hit another RBI double to drive in the seventh run.

