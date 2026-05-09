Great Falls scores 5 runs in 6th to complete comeback win over crosstown foe CMR

GREAT FALLS — On the strength of a five-run bottom of the sixth, Great Falls High stormed back to take down CMR 9-8 on Friday at the Multi Sports Complex in the first of two crosstown softball games this spring.

Eight total home runs were hit between the two sides. CMR's Rilee Mares hit three different solo shots, while Myli Adams and Great Falls' Ava Newmack each sent two out of the park.

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Great Falls High scores 5 runs in 6th to complete comeback win over crosstown foe CMR

The Rustlers led 4-2 after the first, and would extend that lead to 8-3 following the third Mares home run in the fifth.

But six unanswered runs from the Bison — capped off by Avery Rains hitting a single to draw in the tying and go-ahead runs — secured the victory.

The two will play again next Friday to finish off the regular season.