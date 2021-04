GREAT FALLS — Great Falls High took an early lead and battled through a power-heavy attack to outlast Great Falls CMR 12-7 in the first crosstown softball game of the season.

Morgan Sunchild drove in four runs and pitched all seven innings for the Bison, who improve to 6-1 on the season. Brie Ginnaty hit two home runs, including a grand slam, for the Rustlers, who fall to 3-3.