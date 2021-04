GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls High and Great Falls CMR softball teams each picked up a pair of wins on Tuesday after dispatching Bozeman High and Bozeman Gallatin.

Great Falls High beat Gallatin 17-1 in five innings, before taking down Bozeman 11-1 in five innings.

CMR beat Bozeman 12-2 in six innings and overwhelmed Gallatin 23-2 in five.

Great Falls High improves to 8-3, 4-2 in conference play, while Gallatin falls to 2-8, 1-5.

CMR improves to 6-5, 3-4. Bozeman falls to 0-11, 0-6.