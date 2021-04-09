Watch
Great Falls High, CMR each open 2-0 after sweeping Helena High, Capital

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls High and Great Falls CMR softball teams each played home openers on Thursday, sweeping Helena High and Helena Capital.

Great Falls High, still the reigning State AA champion since the 2020 season was canceled, throttled Helena Capital 16-3 in five innings before taking down Helena High 19-9. The Bison start the season 2-0.

On the other field, CMR out-punched Helena High 12-6 and then beat Capital 21-11. CMR moves to 2-0 on the season.

Helena and Capital each fall to 2-2 with the losses.

