Great Falls CMR softball run-rules way to win in round 2 of crosstown

GREAT FALLS — After just three innings, Great Falls CMR avenged last week's crosstown loss with a 15-0 run-rule win over Great Falls High Friday night at the Multi Sports Complex.

The Rustlers — who will be the East's No. 4 seed for the Class AA state play-in — took a 4-0 advantage after one inning, which included the first of two home runs in the game by Kaylei Schultz.

CMR held a 9-0 advantage going to the third, and after plating four more in the frame, Ella Cron walked it off with a two-RBI single after having the bases loaded.

Also hitting home runs in the game for CMR were Hailey Marr, Rilee Mares and Myli Adams.

Great Falls will be the East's No. 6 seed for next week's play-in games.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS: