Great Falls CMR softball playing 'motivated' to begin season with senior-laden roster

GREAT FALLS — Last spring, the Great Falls CMR softball team finished the regular season with just five wins. Fast forward to the current date, the Rustlers are already 2-0 to begin the new campaign.

"We've been lucky enough to play together since our sophomore year," senior infielder Ruby Dean said during Tuesday's practice at the Multi Sports Complex. "There's eight of us (seniors) now, so that definitely helps. We've played travel ball together and high school since sophomore year. So we definitely have that varsity experience that we need."

"Our coaches just really were trying to instill confidence in us," senior catcher Hailey Marr said. "They know we can play good and they know we can play together well. And it feels like this is our time. We know each other, we know how to play, just working hard and making sure we're playing to the best of our abilities."

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Great Falls CMR softball playing 'motivated' to begin spring season with senior-laden roster

With a whole lot of playing experience, this group of Rustlers has shown strengths right away, scoring 19 runs in the first two wins.

The aforementioned victories came against Billings Senior and Billings Skyview, conference foes in the Eastern AA. CMR coach Alex Hurley said her senior-laden team showed what it is capable of in those games.

"You can consider them vets," Hurley said. "They spent a lot of time in the offseason these last three years, and specifically this year, going into their senior season. But our group as a whole, our whole program, we really put the time in in the offseason. Focused on our hitting, our pitching coaches really worked with out pitching staff on getting them where they need to be.

"They came out and got the job done, it was exciting to see that."

Hurley called her senior group versatile.

"They all have different roles and they're just all motivated and hungry," Hurley said. "So that's the biggest thing is just the attitudes have been great, the energy has been great."

While it's uncommon to start the season against conference opponents, Dean and Marr said it's a nice confidence booster this early to not only be 2-0, but to be undefeated in the East.

"The bats were a lot more contagious, so we were able to build off of our offense and take that in to defense," Dean said. "No matter who the pitcher is or who we're playing, we know that we are able to get it done and score some runs when we need it."

"Honestly, starting conference gets us hyped for the season, and getting two wins is perfect," Marr said. "We're ready, and we're here, and we want to make it to state, and we're prepared."

CMR is next in action for its home opener Thursday at 3 p.m. against Belgrade.