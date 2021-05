GREAT FALLS — Great Falls CMR opened the game with 12 unanswered runs and held off rival Great Falls High 19-11 in the second crosstown game of the season.

Lauren Lindseth, Amara Stalsberg, Tori LaPierre and Brie Ginnaty each hit home runs for the Rustlers. Ginnaty was also the winning pitcher.

Morgan Sunchild hit two homers for the Bison an was saddled with the loss as the pitcher.

The teams split the regular season series 1-1. CMR improves to 7-7, 4-6. Great Falls High falls to 9-5, 5-4.