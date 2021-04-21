Gallatin Raptors softball cruises past Bozeman Hawks

BOZEMAN — A new crosstown rivalry started on Tuesday night, as the Bozeman Hawks went to Gallatin High to take on the Raptors.

Gallatin started off the game with a bang and never looked back to defeat Bozeman 8-4.

In the bottom of the first inning, Gallatin freshman Braxton Gray led off the game with a solo home run, the first of her varsity career. She was swarmed at home plate by her teammates.

In the top of the second inning, Bozeman's Avery Burkhart tied the game up at 1-1 with an RBI single.

The Raptors' Gray then showed off her glove at shortstop. To end the second inning and a potential threat for Bozeman to score more runs, she nabbed a line drive and got the runner at third for the double play to end the inning.

Gallatin answered back in the bottom half of the second. The Raptors had runners on first and third, Bozeman bluffed the throw to get the Gallatin runner stealing second but Gallatin's Kaycee Taylor at third didn’t hesitate and ran on home to put Gallatin up 2-1.

In the fourth, Gallatin was pulling away and Lulia Paea sent the ball to right field for an RBI single to put Gallatin up 8-2.

Bozeman threatened late in the game to make a comeback but the Raptors held on to win 8-4. Gallatin High wins the first-ever game in the new rivalry and is now 2-4 to start its inaugural season.