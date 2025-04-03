Expectations still high for two-time state champion Columbia Falls with new head coach taking the reins

COLUMBIA FALLS — After winning back-to-back state titles, the Columbia Falls softball team is working hard to continue its dominance in the Montana softball world.

But for the first time in nearly three decades, the team has a new coach at the helm as longtime assistant coach Rick Lawrence stepped up after Dave Kehr retired.

Lawrence said his new role has brought its challenges, but his players have held him to the high standard the team has set in the past few years.

“They have certain expectations for me, and they've let me know a few things that I need to do here and there,” Lawrence said. “They've been great, easy to work with, and they're a super knowledgeable group.”

Senior first baseman Annika Reid said having Lawrence as the coach has allowed the Wildkats to play the game with more freedom.

“We're still doing a lot of the same drills and we're still going about things a lot of the same ways, but I think we're not quite as serious as we used to be,” Reid said. “Still with a serious mentality but not quite as serious just in general.”

This new mindset has allowed players like centerfielder Tayler Lingle to take on leadership roles with younger players to build up their confidence.

“Keeping your positivity up and keeping ourselves high because we're definitely a good team,” Lingle said. “We could definitely pull it off if we really wanted it, but we definitely just have to want it.”

With a confident team, Lawrence believes history has a shot at repeating itself.

“Once you're at state, weird things happen, so we’ve got to get to state and then just put it all together, top four team would be great," Lawrence said. “There's a lot of heavy hitters this year, so that's our expectation, is to get to state and place. And making a little routine plays routine, that's how we're gonna get there.”

