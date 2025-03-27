'Everyone looks good': Great Falls High softball aims for turnaround spring season

GREAT FALLS — The high school softball season begins Thursday for the Great Falls Bison, starting off against Flathead and Glacier on the road in the Kalispell.

After going 4-14 last year, the Bison have a goal of turning things around and making some noise.

"We've been doing well," senior Morgan Davis said at the Great Falls multi-sports complex Wednesday. "We've been working really hard. Seeing a lot of progress so far, and every day we're just getting better."

"I'm super confident," senior Izzy Saunders said. "Last year, wasn't too confident, but seeing the girls, just open gyms, even a couple practices we've had here, everyone looks good and I'm super excited."

"Everybody's brushing mistakes off right away, especially in the field," transfer senior Harley Brown said. "If you bobble a ball, I can see people definitely brushing everything off and picking each other up."

The trio of seniors all said they've seen improvements from what was displayed a season ago, and two key aspects of the game they all discussed were communication and hitting.

"Our hitting has improved just from even when open gym started in October to now," Davis said. "Girls are hitting the ball harder and overall looking better."

"Everyone's talking, we're having a good time," Saunders said. "Everyone's hitting super well, communication's good, and I'm excited to see what we face this season."

"Communication is definitely one big major part of this game, and if you don't have it ... everything's just not going to drive," Brown said. "Hearing all this communication, it's (a) huge difference, and I think we're definitely driving a lot better."

Brown transferred in to Great Falls High this year, and as someone who has played in the Class AA state tournament, she said it's a goal of hers to end her high school tenure back on that stage.

For Davis and Saunders, both also said it's a goal to get there while also making sure the team goes out and competes in every game.

"As somebody who went to state last year (with Great Falls CMR), I'd like to go to state my senior year," Brown said. "That's probably one of my biggest accomplishments is to make sure that this team goes to state as a senior."

"I'm super excited, and we want to go to state and show everyone what we can do," Davis said.

"We're just going to go out and have fun, and give every game our best," Saunders said.

The Bison's season begins Thursday, and they will have their home opener Saturday afternoon against Gallatin.